Harrold J. Rust Buys 3,500 Shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Stock

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) CEO Harrold J. Rust purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.50 per share, with a total value of $50,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition stock opened at $13.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.32. Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $11.65 and a twelve month high of $39.48.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 163,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after buying an additional 66,823 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $770,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 56.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ENVX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Enovix Corporation.

