Harrold J. Rust Buys 3,500 Shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Stock

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) CEO Harrold J. Rust purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.50 per share, with a total value of $50,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition stock opened at $13.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.32. Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $11.65 and a twelve month high of $39.48.
Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ENVX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.
Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Company Profile (Get Rating)
Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Enovix Corporation.
