Hauck and Aufhaeuser Analysts Give NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) a €57.00 Price Target

Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €57.00 ($61.96) price target on NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Warburg Research set a €44.00 ($47.83) target price on NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($35.87) target price on NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($51.09) target price on NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Nord/LB set a €35.00 ($38.04) price target on NORMA Group in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($54.35) price target on NORMA Group in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €42.86 ($46.58).

NORMA Group stock opened at €26.46 ($28.76) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.46. The company has a market capitalization of $843.08 million and a P/E ratio of 13.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €32.26 and its 200 day moving average is €35.16. NORMA Group has a twelve month low of €28.12 ($30.57) and a twelve month high of €49.36 ($53.65).

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

