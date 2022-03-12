H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $55.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded H&E Equipment Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded H&E Equipment Services from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of H&E Equipment Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:HEES opened at $42.61 on Friday. H&E Equipment Services has a one year low of $28.28 and a one year high of $50.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.54.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.14. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $281.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. H&E Equipment Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that H&E Equipment Services will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

In other H&E Equipment Services news, Director Gary W. Bagley sold 11,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.73, for a total value of $459,322.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in H&E Equipment Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,125,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 4,689 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in H&E Equipment Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. 81.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services which focused on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment rents construction and industrial equipment.

