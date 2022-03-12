Headwater Exploration (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) Price Target Raised to C$10.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Headwater Exploration (OTCMKTS:CDDRF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

CDDRF has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$7.75 to C$9.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.85.

Shares of OTCMKTS CDDRF opened at $5.50 on Friday. Headwater Exploration has a 1 year low of $2.21 and a 1 year high of $6.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.25 and its 200-day moving average is $4.23.

Headwater Exploration, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The firm has offices in Halifax and Calgary, and a field office in Penobsquis (near Sussex), New Brunswick where Corridor produces natural gas to Canadian and U.S. markets. Its portfolio includes McCully Field, Frederick Brook Shale, and New Brunswick The company was founded by Norman W.

