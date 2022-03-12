Headwater Exploration (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) Shares Up 0.6%

Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF – Get Rating) shot up 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.60 and last traded at $5.47. 48,163 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 42,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.44.

A number of research firms have commented on CDDRF. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$7.75 to C$9.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Headwater Exploration presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.85.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.23.

Headwater Exploration, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The firm has offices in Halifax and Calgary, and a field office in Penobsquis (near Sussex), New Brunswick where Corridor produces natural gas to Canadian and U.S. markets. Its portfolio includes McCully Field, Frederick Brook Shale, and New Brunswick The company was founded by Norman W.

