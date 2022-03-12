Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) Given a C$7.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$7.50 target price on Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Headwater Exploration from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Headwater Exploration to C$7.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Headwater Exploration from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on Headwater Exploration from C$7.75 to C$9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

TSE:HWX opened at C$7.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.52 billion and a PE ratio of 41.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.63 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.27. Headwater Exploration has a 12-month low of C$3.39 and a 12-month high of C$7.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company explores for petroleum and natural gas onshore in New Brunswick. It holds interest in the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; and Clearwater play located in the Marten Hills, Alberta; and the Frederick Brook Shale located in New Brunswick.

