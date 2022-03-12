Health Catalyst, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.44) Per Share (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Health Catalyst in a research report issued on Monday, March 7th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Wieland now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.44) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.41). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Health Catalyst’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.70) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.58) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Health Catalyst in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Health Catalyst in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Health Catalyst from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $66.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Health Catalyst has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

HCAT stock opened at $22.85 on Thursday. Health Catalyst has a 1 year low of $22.80 and a 1 year high of $59.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.46. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 5.46.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $64.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.17 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 21.30% and a negative net margin of 63.33%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS.

In other news, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 23,209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $587,187.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,200 shares of company stock worth $1,600,737 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,124,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,808,000 after purchasing an additional 936,784 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 648.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 634,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,745,000 after purchasing an additional 549,923 shares in the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the 3rd quarter valued at $22,054,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,217,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,898,000 after purchasing an additional 340,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daventry Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the 4th quarter valued at $12,298,000.

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

