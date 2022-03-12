HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also commented on HQY. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James cut shares of HealthEquity from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $87.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.82.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

HQY stock opened at $51.86 on Thursday. HealthEquity has a 1-year low of $36.81 and a 1-year high of $84.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -740.75, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 7.14.

In other HealthEquity news, Director Adrian T. Dillon acquired 12,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.47 per share, for a total transaction of $500,816.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQY. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new stake in HealthEquity during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HealthEquity during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in HealthEquity during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in HealthEquity during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in HealthEquity during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

About HealthEquity (Get Rating)

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.