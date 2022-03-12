High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) Short Interest Down 94.9% in February

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 94.9% from the February 13th total of 54,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 102,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

PCF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.88. The company had a trading volume of 59,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,772. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.79. High Income Securities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $10.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.073 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.12%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in High Income Securities Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,081,000. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in shares of High Income Securities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $4,162,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of High Income Securities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $2,153,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of High Income Securities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $1,596,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of High Income Securities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $1,035,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.57% of the company’s stock.

High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

