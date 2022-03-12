Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) vs. Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Head to Head Analysis

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) and Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.1% of Diodes shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.9% of Himax Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of Diodes shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 31.5% of Himax Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Diodes and Himax Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diodes $1.81 billion 2.05 $228.76 million $5.02 16.37 Himax Technologies $1.55 billion 1.19 $436.90 million $2.50 4.22

Himax Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Diodes. Himax Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Diodes, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Diodes and Himax Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diodes 12.67% 20.10% 11.54% Himax Technologies 28.24% 64.29% 34.86%

Risk & Volatility

Diodes has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Himax Technologies has a beta of 2, meaning that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Diodes and Himax Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diodes 0 1 2 0 2.67 Himax Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Diodes currently has a consensus price target of $105.00, suggesting a potential upside of 27.74%. Given Diodes’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Diodes is more favorable than Himax Technologies.

Summary

Diodes beats Himax Technologies on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Diodes (Get Rating)

Diodes, Inc. manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe. It also provides power management devices, including LED drivers, AC-DC and DC-DC switching, linear voltage regulators, and voltage references along with special function devices, such as USB power switches, load switches, voltage supervisors, and motor controllers. The company was founded on June 15, 1959 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

About Himax Technologies (Get Rating)

Himax Technologies, Inc. is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit. Its products used in TVs, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality (VR) devices and many other consumer electronics devices. Himax Technologies was founded by Biing Seng Wu and Jordan Wu on June 12, 2001 and is headquartered in Tainan, Taiwan.

