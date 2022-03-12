HoDooi Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.02 Million (HOD)

HoDooi (CURRENCY:HOD) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. During the last week, HoDooi has traded flat against the dollar. One HoDooi coin can now be bought for about $0.0436 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HoDooi has a total market cap of $8.83 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of HoDooi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002556 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00046689 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,586.57 or 0.06610681 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,138.35 or 1.00028537 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00041624 BTC.

About HoDooi

HoDooi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 202,785,121 coins. HoDooi’s official Twitter account is @hodooicom

HoDooi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HoDooi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HoDooi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HoDooi using one of the exchanges listed above.

