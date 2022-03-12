Hoese & Co LLP Buys 88 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Hoese & Co LLP increased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,327 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 1.0% of Hoese & Co LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Hoese & Co LLP’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at about $72,000. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.32.

NYSE:DIS traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $131.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,048,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,926,126. The company has a market capitalization of $239.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.17. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $129.26 and a 12 month high of $198.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $146.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.87.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total value of $1,520,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,436 shares of company stock valued at $5,917,168 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

