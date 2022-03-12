Hoese & Co LLP Grows Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Hoese & Co LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 117.6% in the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,877,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $250,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555,206 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 2,857.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,404,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,300 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,281,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,575,000 after acquiring an additional 640,284 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 97.7% in the third quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 808,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,690,000 after acquiring an additional 399,597 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 31.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,492,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $229,134,000 after acquiring an additional 357,908 shares during the period. 55.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MCHP traded down $0.81 on Friday, hitting $69.04. 3,527,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,285,913. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $64.26 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.19. The stock has a market cap of $38.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.56.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 38.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.253 dividend. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 59.41%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MCHP. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.93.

In other news, insider Steve Sanghi sold 41,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total transaction of $3,617,181.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $133,703.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,348 shares of company stock valued at $7,907,954. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

