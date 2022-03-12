Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) Plans Annual Dividend of $0.32

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Rating) declared an annual dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, April 25th. This represents a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This is an increase from Hollysys Automation Technologies’s previous annual dividend of $0.20.

Hollysys Automation Technologies has a payout ratio of 8.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Hollysys Automation Technologies to earn $2.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.7%.

NASDAQ:HOLI traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.73. 247,892 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,819. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.35. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $21.24. The company has a market cap of $781.20 million, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.85.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $11,901,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $338,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $249,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 206.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 480,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,762,000 after acquiring an additional 323,638 shares during the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

HollySys Automation Technologies Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of automation control system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation, Rail Transportation and Mechanical and Electrical Solution. The Industrial Automation segment consists of third-party hardware-centric products such as instrumentation and actuators; its proprietary software-centric distributed control systems and programmable logic controller; and valued-added software packages.

