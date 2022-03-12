Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $3.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Homology Medicines Inc. is a genetic medicines company. Its platform offers human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors to treat disease-causing mutations through gene correction, insertion and knockout. Homology Medicines Inc. is based in BEDFORD MA. “

Get Homology Medicines alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FIXX. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Homology Medicines from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Chardan Capital cut their price target on Homology Medicines from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Homology Medicines from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered Homology Medicines from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Homology Medicines from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.44.

Shares of NASDAQ FIXX opened at $3.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $180.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of -0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.20. Homology Medicines has a 52 week low of $2.54 and a 52 week high of $11.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIXX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Homology Medicines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 732.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 5,290 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 26.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Homology Medicines by 27.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Homology Medicines in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 55.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Homology Medicines (Get Rating)

Homology Medicines, Inc is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the design and development of treatments to address rare diseases at the genetic level. It develops genetic medicines by translating proprietary, next generation gene editing, and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Homology Medicines (FIXX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Homology Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Homology Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.