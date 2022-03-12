Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) PT Raised to $19.00

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.44% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Compass Point lifted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.14.

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $18.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 10.82 and a quick ratio of 10.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -600.47 and a beta of 1.26. Host Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $14.67 and a one year high of $19.75.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.14. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 273.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 7,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $121,936.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HST. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 130,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 14,906 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 9.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 154,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 13,885 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at $592,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 254.0% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 81,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 58,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,801,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,240,000 after acquiring an additional 491,256 shares during the last quarter.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

