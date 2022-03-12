Hotel Chocolat Group plc (OTCMKTS:HCHOF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Hotel Chocolat Group plc (OTCMKTS:HCHOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the February 13th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS HCHOF remained flat at $$5.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.27. Hotel Chocolat Group has a twelve month low of $5.35 and a twelve month high of $5.35.

Get Hotel Chocolat Group alerts:

Hotel Chocolat Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hotel Chocolat Group plc manufactures, sells, and retails chocolates under the Hotel Chocolat brand name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers a range of chocolates, including gift, and rare and vintage chocolates, as well as related drinks, alcohols, and beauty products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hotel Chocolat Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hotel Chocolat Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.