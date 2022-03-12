Hotel Chocolat Group plc (OTCMKTS:HCHOF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Hotel Chocolat Group plc (OTCMKTS:HCHOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the February 13th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS HCHOF remained flat at $$5.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.27. Hotel Chocolat Group has a twelve month low of $5.35 and a twelve month high of $5.35.
Hotel Chocolat Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hotel Chocolat Group (HCHOF)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Hotel Chocolat Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hotel Chocolat Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.