H&T Group (LON:HAT) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of H&T Group (LON:HAT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Shares of HAT opened at GBX 307 ($4.02) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £122.38 million and a PE ratio of 9.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 290.58 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 286.76. H&T Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 243.70 ($3.19) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 325 ($4.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.84, a current ratio of 8.07 and a quick ratio of 6.12.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a GBX 8 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This is a positive change from H&T Group’s previous dividend of $4.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.88%. H&T Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.27%.

H&T Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily provides pawn broking services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Pawnbroking, Gold Purchasing, Retail, Pawnbroking Scrap, Personal Loans, and Other Services. It offers personal loans, as well as gold purchasing, jewelry retail, cheque cashing, unsecured lending, buyback, foreign exchange currency, and money transfer services.

