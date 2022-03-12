Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Price Target Cut to €59.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from €65.00 ($70.65) to €59.00 ($64.13) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Oddo Bhf raised Hugo Boss from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €63.00 ($68.48) price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hugo Boss from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Hugo Boss from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Hugo Boss from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hugo Boss has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.65.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BOSSY opened at $10.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.53 and a beta of 1.47. Hugo Boss has a 12 month low of $7.83 and a 12 month high of $13.57.

HUGO BOSS AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of clothing and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Asia/Pacific, and Licenses. The firm offers children’s fashion, modern apparel, elegant eveningwear, home textiles, writing instruments, sportswear, shoes, leather accessories, fragrances, watches, and eyewear through the following brands BOSS, BOSS Orange, BOSS Green and HUGO.

