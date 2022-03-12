Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Atlas Brown Inc.

Atlas Brown Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Humana makes up about 1.6% of Atlas Brown Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $4,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter worth about $3,708,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Humana by 128.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Humana by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
HUM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $445.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Humana from $490.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Humana from $470.00 to $431.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Humana from $529.00 to $452.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $486.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, January 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.36.
Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $21.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.28 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 17.39%. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.30) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 24.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.35%.
Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.
