Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.850-$3.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $970 M-$1.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $966.30 million.

HURN stock traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,018. The stock has a market cap of $956.94 million, a PE ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Huron Consulting Group has a fifty-two week low of $42.66 and a fifty-two week high of $59.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.67.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $248.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.85 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 10.41%. Huron Consulting Group’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, CEO James H. Roth sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total value of $739,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO C. Mark Hussey sold 6,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $298,475.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,105 shares of company stock valued at $1,256,371 in the last ninety days. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 451,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,367 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 224,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter worth $11,063,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 2,466.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 161,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,047,000 after purchasing an additional 154,975 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 45,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 18,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

