Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) Price Target Lowered to $4.00 at Barclays

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Barclays from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.56% from the company’s previous close.

HYLN has been the subject of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Hyliion in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Hyliion from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hyliion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get Hyliion alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HYLN opened at $3.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $676.92 million, a PE ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 0.93. Hyliion has a 52 week low of $3.33 and a 52 week high of $14.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.53.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.10. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hyliion will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert M. Knight, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.15 per share, for a total transaction of $61,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in Hyliion in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hyliion by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,842,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,404 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hyliion by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 180,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 9,784 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Hyliion by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 166,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 32,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Hyliion by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 144,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 3,995 shares in the last quarter. 27.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hyliion Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hyliion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyliion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.