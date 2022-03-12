Hyve (HYVE) One Day Volume Hits $304,225.00

Hyve (CURRENCY:HYVE) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. One Hyve coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000296 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hyve has a market cap of $2.97 million and $304,225.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hyve has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002560 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002018 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00046624 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,581.57 or 0.06607957 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,073.59 or 1.00015505 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00041608 BTC.

Hyve Coin Profile

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. Hyve’s official message board is hyveworks.medium.com . Hyve’s official website is hyve.works . Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve

Hyve Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyve should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hyve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

