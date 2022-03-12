Iberdrola (BME:IBE) PT Set at €14.20 by Barclays

Barclays set a €14.20 ($15.43) target price on Iberdrola (BME:IBE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €12.00 ($13.04) price target on Iberdrola in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.20 ($12.17) price target on Iberdrola in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.00 ($15.22) price objective on Iberdrola in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.00 ($13.04) price objective on Iberdrola in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €12.20 ($13.26) price objective on Iberdrola in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iberdrola has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €12.18 ($13.24).

Iberdrola has a one year low of €5.87 ($6.38) and a one year high of €7.30 ($7.93).

