ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICU Medical from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $234.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on ICU Medical from $286.00 to $265.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

Shares of ICU Medical stock opened at $224.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.26 and a beta of 0.50. ICU Medical has a fifty-two week low of $183.39 and a fifty-two week high of $282.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $221.67 and a 200 day moving average of $226.57.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.11. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $340.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that ICU Medical will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 1,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $278,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 37,323 shares of company stock worth $8,957,520 in the last three months. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICUI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 282.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 279 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 103.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 370 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 59.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 380 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 40.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 404 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 8.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 776 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 93.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ICU Medical (Get Rating)

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.