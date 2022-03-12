ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.000-$10.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.760. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ICU Medical from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $234.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James decreased their target price on ICU Medical from $286.00 to $265.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised ICU Medical from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of ICU Medical stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $224.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,376. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.26 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.57. ICU Medical has a 1-year low of $183.39 and a 1-year high of $282.00.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $340.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.90 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 7.84%. ICU Medical’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ICU Medical will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 36,000 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $8,640,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,323 shares of company stock valued at $8,957,520. Insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICUI. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ICU Medical by 158.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,904 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,124,000 after buying an additional 15,253 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ICU Medical by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 41,475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,844,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,576 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,374 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,306 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

