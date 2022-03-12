IFM Investors Pty Ltd Cuts Stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd reduced its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,792 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 607 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in V.F. were worth $3,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of V.F. during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of V.F. during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 435.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 959 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Get V.F. alerts:

VFC stock opened at $53.50 on Friday. V.F. Co. has a twelve month low of $51.02 and a twelve month high of $90.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.51.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. V.F. had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 34.69%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

Several research analysts recently commented on VFC shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. William Blair lowered shares of V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of V.F. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $80.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.63.

In other news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 3,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.50 per share, for a total transaction of $193,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

About V.F. (Get Rating)

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.