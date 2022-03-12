IFM Investors Pty Ltd Lowers Stock Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lessened its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $3,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,562,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 235 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.49, for a total value of $50,405.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 579 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total transaction of $129,487.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,783 shares of company stock worth $4,506,184 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAA stock opened at $208.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.22, a PEG ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.74. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $137.00 and a one year high of $231.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $210.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $463.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.39 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.45.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

