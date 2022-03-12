IFM Investors Pty Ltd Raises Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,233 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $3,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXPE. Pelham Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the third quarter worth about $195,284,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 136.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 833,087 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $136,543,000 after buying an additional 480,475 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 19.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,537,709 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $415,933,000 after buying an additional 413,883 shares during the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 80.6% during the third quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 914,282 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $149,851,000 after buying an additional 407,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 84.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 882,363 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $144,451,000 after buying an additional 403,625 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Expedia Group stock opened at $179.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.54. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.77 and a fifty-two week high of $217.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $186.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.32.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 0.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 147.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.92) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 45,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.85, for a total value of $9,630,226.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter M. Kern purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $167.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,740.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,691 shares of company stock worth $29,423,250. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

EXPE has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Expedia Group from $171.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays raised their price target on Expedia Group from $210.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Expedia Group from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Expedia Group from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.52.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

