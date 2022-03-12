IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 2,218 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 261,544 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,218 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $4,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 49,836 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 9,227 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 248,337 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,939,000 after acquiring an additional 10,126 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $256,000. 58.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.17.

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $18.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.84. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $19.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 138.46%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

