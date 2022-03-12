IFP Advisors Inc Buys 4,050 Shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) by 234.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,775 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Continental Resources by 139.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,189 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 6,523 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 26,136 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 1.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 113,585 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. 13.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CLR shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Continental Resources from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TD Securities upped their price target on Continental Resources from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Scotiabank raised Continental Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Continental Resources from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on Continental Resources from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Continental Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.18.

In related news, President Jack H. Stark sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $3,006,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Harold Hamm purchased 300,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.30 per share, with a total value of $17,834,119.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CLR opened at $58.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.40 and a 12-month high of $62.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.89.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.06. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 29.04%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 130.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.18%.

Continental Resources Profile (Get Rating)

Continental Resources, Inc is an independent oil producer engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm’s operations include horizontal drilling and protecting groundwater. The company was founded by Harold G. Hamm in 1967 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.