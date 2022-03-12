IFP Advisors Inc Cuts Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MHK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 138,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,604,000 after purchasing an additional 12,372 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 51,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,149,000 after purchasing an additional 24,559 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 262,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,622,000 after purchasing an additional 10,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on MHK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James lowered their price target on Mohawk Industries from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Mohawk Industries from $236.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $202.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.50.

In other news, COO Chistopher Wellborn acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $135.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total value of $73,248.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 18.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock opened at $131.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.04 and a twelve month high of $231.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $154.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.32. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.54.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.54 EPS. Mohawk Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.61 EPS for the current year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

