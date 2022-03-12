IFP Advisors Inc Grows Position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Get Rating) by 1,125.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,090 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, F&V Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 26,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period.

Shares of EWG stock opened at $26.71 on Friday. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a twelve month low of $24.63 and a twelve month high of $36.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.72.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

