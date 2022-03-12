IFP Advisors Inc Grows Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTWO. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 51.2% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 740.7% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.7% in the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter.

VTWO stock opened at $79.31 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $75.80 and a 1-year high of $98.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

