IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 1,699 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in NIO were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIO by 5.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,624,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,693,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187,731 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIO by 35.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,446,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458,313 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of NIO by 12.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,371,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,371 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of NIO by 22.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,135,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NIO by 17.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,026,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,609,000 after acquiring an additional 747,514 shares during the last quarter. 41.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. CLSA dropped their target price on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. 86 Research raised shares of NIO from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of NIO from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of NIO in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.58.

Shares of NYSE NIO opened at $16.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.23 and a beta of 2.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.04. Nio Inc – has a 52-week low of $16.07 and a 52-week high of $55.13.

NIO Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

