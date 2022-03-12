IFP Advisors Inc Trims Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Invesco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,531,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $528,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 42,525 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 16,762 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after buying an additional 9,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new position in Invesco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $566,000. 63.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IVZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Invesco from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Invesco from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Invesco from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Invesco from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Invesco from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.82.

In related news, Director Gregory Mcgreevey sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total value of $3,920,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Mutual Life Insu Massachusetts purchased 1,378,433 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.65 per share, for a total transaction of $25,707,775.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IVZ stock opened at $20.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 3.79. Invesco Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $18.42 and a fifty-two week high of $29.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.75. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 23.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.67%.

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

