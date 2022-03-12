Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $419.25.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Illumina from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America raised Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Illumina from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.29, for a total value of $122,453.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,222 shares of company stock valued at $501,159. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Illumina by 90.7% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 82 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

ILMN stock traded down $12.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $303.87. 642,165 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,043,807. Illumina has a 12 month low of $303.49 and a 12 month high of $526.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $349.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $387.25. The company has a market capitalization of $47.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.25. Illumina had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Illumina will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

