IMCD (OTCMKTS:IMDZF) Rating Increased to Buy at ING Group

IMCD (OTCMKTS:IMDZF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at ING Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on IMDZF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of IMCD from €166.00 ($180.43) to €153.00 ($166.30) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of IMCD from €160.00 ($173.91) to €135.00 ($146.74) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

OTCMKTS IMDZF opened at $153.58 on Thursday. IMCD has a 12 month low of $153.58 and a 12 month high of $226.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $184.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.66.

IMCD NV engages in the sale, marketing, and distribution of specialty chemicals and ingredients. It operates through following segments: Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Americas; Asia-Pacific; and Holding Companies. The EMEA segment includes companies in Europe, Turkey, Israel, United Arab Emirates, and Africa.

