Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMRX traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,680. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.94. Immuneering has a fifty-two week low of $6.32 and a fifty-two week high of $33.99.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Immuneering in the third quarter worth $30,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Immuneering by 137.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Immuneering in the third quarter worth $119,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Immuneering in the third quarter worth $120,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Immuneering by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on IMRX shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Immuneering in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Immuneering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Immuneering in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Immuneering from $42.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.20.

Immuneering Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company advancing a pipeline of oncology and neuroscience product candidates. The company’s product candidate includes IMM-1-104. Immuneering Corporation is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

