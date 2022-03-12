Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Immunocore Holdings plc is a late-stage biotechnology company. It engages in development of a novel class of T cell receptor bispecific immunotherapies designed to treat diseases, including cancer, infectious and autoimmune disease. Immunocore Holdings plc is based in Abingdon, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 target price for the company.

IMCR opened at $25.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.29. Immunocore has a 1-year low of $18.43 and a 1-year high of $49.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.38 and a 200-day moving average of $31.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMCR. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Immunocore by 260.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,052,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000,000 after purchasing an additional 760,563 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 245.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 335,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,437,000 after buying an additional 238,286 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Immunocore in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,339,000. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in Immunocore in the 4th quarter valued at $6,506,000. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC boosted its holdings in Immunocore by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 638,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,658,000 after purchasing an additional 163,651 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

Immunocore Holdings Limited, a late-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for the treatment of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company's lead oncology therapeutic candidate is tebentafusp, which is in a randomized Phase III clinical trial in patients with previously untreated metastatic uveal melanoma, a cancer that has historically proven to be insensitive to other immunotherapies.

