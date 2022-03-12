Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ingevity from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, February 27th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Ingevity from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $88.20.

Get Ingevity alerts:

Ingevity stock opened at $63.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Ingevity has a 12 month low of $56.31 and a 12 month high of $89.55.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The company had revenue of $336.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.44 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ingevity will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Ingevity by 1,315.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 814,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,395,000 after acquiring an additional 756,903 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Ingevity by 1,081.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 440,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,591,000 after acquiring an additional 403,289 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ingevity in the fourth quarter worth about $23,396,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Ingevity by 90.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 381,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,254,000 after acquiring an additional 181,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Ingevity by 119.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 272,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,437,000 after acquiring an additional 147,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Ingevity Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.