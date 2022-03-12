Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $76.50 Million

Analysts forecast that Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) will announce sales of $76.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Inogen’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $76.78 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $76.10 million. Inogen posted sales of $86.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Inogen will report full-year sales of $371.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $370.97 million to $374.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $420.93 million, with estimates ranging from $419.40 million to $422.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Inogen.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.27). Inogen had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $76.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. Inogen’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.80.

Shares of Inogen stock opened at $29.80 on Wednesday. Inogen has a twelve month low of $26.19 and a twelve month high of $82.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $677.50 million, a P/E ratio of -102.76 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.48.

In other Inogen news, Director Ray Benjamin M. Anderson sold 4,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total transaction of $156,614.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INGN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Inogen by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Inogen during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Inogen by 383.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,079 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Inogen by 159.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Inogen in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

