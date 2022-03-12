Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) Chairman Dan Mondor Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Rating) Chairman Dan Mondor sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total transaction of $230,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:INSG opened at $4.24 on Friday. Inseego Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.93 and a twelve month high of $11.41. The company has a market cap of $445.73 million, a PE ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.69 and its 200 day moving average is $6.15.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $72.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.19 million. Inseego’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Inseego Corp. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Inseego by 302.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Inseego by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Inseego in the 3rd quarter worth about $578,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Inseego by 329.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Inseego in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INSG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.63.

Inseego Corp. engages in the business of communication equipment. The firm’s products include mobile hotspots, industrial gateways and routers, home and enterprise routers, industrial USB modems, and telematics and mobile tracking hardware devices. Its SaaS platforms include Ctrack, an asset tracking and management solution that delivers business intelligence for fleets used in various verticals, including aviation, construction, government, and transport, and Device Management Solutions, a hosted subscription management platform.

