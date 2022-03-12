Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) Chairman Dan Mondor Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Rating) Chairman Dan Mondor sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total transaction of $230,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:INSG opened at $4.24 on Friday. Inseego Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.93 and a twelve month high of $11.41. The company has a market cap of $445.73 million, a PE ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.69 and its 200 day moving average is $6.15.
Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $72.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.19 million. Inseego’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Inseego Corp. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.
INSG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.63.
About Inseego (Get Rating)
Inseego Corp. engages in the business of communication equipment. The firm’s products include mobile hotspots, industrial gateways and routers, home and enterprise routers, industrial USB modems, and telematics and mobile tracking hardware devices. Its SaaS platforms include Ctrack, an asset tracking and management solution that delivers business intelligence for fleets used in various verticals, including aviation, construction, government, and transport, and Device Management Solutions, a hosted subscription management platform.
