Insider Buying: Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Director Purchases $223,906.25 in Stock

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) Director Curtis Warfield purchased 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.65 per share, for a total transaction of $223,906.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH opened at $78.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.99. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.54 and a twelve month high of $110.75.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $895.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.53 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is 52.57%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TXRH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Roadhouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $118.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Gordon Haskett raised Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.68.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXRH. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 13,833 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,008 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 128.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,409,000 after acquiring an additional 84,178 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,590,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

