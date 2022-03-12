Insider Buying: Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) Insider Purchases 520 Shares of Stock

Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) insider Jeffrey A. Stelmach acquired 520 shares of Viad stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.87 per share, for a total transaction of $15,012.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of VVI stock opened at $33.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $690.44 million, a P/E ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.10. Viad Corp has a one year low of $27.75 and a one year high of $52.72.

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.32). Viad had a negative return on equity of 73.12% and a negative net margin of 18.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.11) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Viad Corp will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Viad in the 4th quarter worth about $357,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Viad by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 10,244 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Viad by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,239,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,614,000 after purchasing an additional 41,763 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Viad during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Viad during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

VVI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Viad from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Sidoti lowered shares of Viad from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands.

