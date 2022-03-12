Insider Selling: AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) CMO Sells 69,005 Shares of Stock

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) CMO Stephen A. Colanero sold 69,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total transaction of $1,075,787.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of AMC Entertainment stock traded down $1.02 on Friday, reaching $14.30. 29,114,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,874,813. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.31 and a 1-year high of $72.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.43.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 621.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $14.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,892,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,286,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,382,000 after purchasing an additional 171,759 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,121,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,909,000 after purchasing an additional 423,548 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,795,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,627,000 after purchasing an additional 15,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,681,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.72% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

