Insider Selling: AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) SVP Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) SVP Kevin M. Connor sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $752,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:AMC opened at $14.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.90. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.31 and a 12 month high of $72.62. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.43.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($3.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 621.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $14.30.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,892,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in AMC Entertainment by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,286,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,382,000 after acquiring an additional 171,759 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AMC Entertainment by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,121,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,909,000 after acquiring an additional 423,548 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in AMC Entertainment by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,795,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,627,000 after acquiring an additional 15,617 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in AMC Entertainment by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,681,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174,300 shares during the period. 31.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.