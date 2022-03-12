Insider Selling: Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) VP Sells $655,165.14 in Stock

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) VP Michael A. Henderson sold 27,174 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total transaction of $655,165.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of MRO opened at $23.17 on Friday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $25.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.67 and a 200 day moving average of $16.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 116.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently 23.14%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

