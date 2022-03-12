Insider Selling: Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) CFO Sells 75,000 Shares of Stock

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) CFO Charles Andrew Smith sold 75,000 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total transaction of $1,196,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Charles Andrew Smith also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 10th, Charles Andrew Smith sold 50,000 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $810,000.00.
Shares of PTEN stock opened at $16.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.62. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.07 and a 1-year high of $17.09.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from Patterson-UTI Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.94%.
Several research firms recently issued reports on PTEN. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $10.25 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Patterson-UTI Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.44.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTEN. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 98.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 155,911 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 21.5% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 420,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,179,000 after acquiring an additional 74,478 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,737,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,910,000 after acquiring an additional 188,303 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 69.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,044,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,376,000 after acquiring an additional 427,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 12.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 106,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 12,088 shares during the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Patterson-UTI Energy (Get Rating)
Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.
