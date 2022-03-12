Insider Selling: Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:RLAY traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.70. The company had a trading volume of 519,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,946. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 1.54. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.05 and a 52-week high of $40.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.23.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.96. The business had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter. Relay Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 12,012.94% and a negative return on equity of 36.49%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 136.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,367,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940,330 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 106.2% during the fourth quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 2,669,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,969,000 after buying an additional 1,375,000 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG increased its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 42.2% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,755,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,426,000 after buying an additional 1,115,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,182,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 17.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,352,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,768,000 after buying an additional 812,282 shares during the period. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RLAY shares. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.43.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

